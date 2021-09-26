Blast from the past: Mitchell gets into the world title Layne at Sun City

Today in SA sports history: September 27



1986 — Brian Mitchell wins the WBA junior-lightweight crown when he stops champion Alfredo Layne of Panama in the 10th round at Sun City. Layne was making his first defence after dethroning an ageing legend Wilfredo Gomez four months earlier. That defeat kick-started a chain of six straight losses, though in his next bout Layne had the satisfaction of knocking down future star Pernell Whitaker before losing on points. Mitchell would go on to make 12 defences of that belt, a record for the weight division...