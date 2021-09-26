Sport

Blast from the past: Mitchell gets into the world title Layne at Sun City

David Isaacson Sports reporter
26 September 2021 - 18:21

Today in SA sports history: September 27

1986 — Brian Mitchell wins the WBA junior-lightweight crown when he stops champion Alfredo Layne of Panama in the 10th round at Sun City. Layne was making his first defence after dethroning an ageing legend Wilfredo Gomez four months earlier. That defeat kick-started a chain of six straight losses, though in his next bout Layne had the satisfaction of knocking down future star Pernell Whitaker before losing on points. Mitchell would go on to make 12 defences of that belt, a record for the weight division...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Mitchell gets into the world title Layne at Sun City Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Young Mokoena is like an old hand in Bafana’s midfield Sport
  3. Nienaber, Kolisi hurting after ‘painful’ defeat to All Blacks Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Coetzee KOs Dokes for world heavyweight title Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Sometimes club bosses’ treatment of coaches is hard to swallow Sport

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Coetzee KOs Dokes for world heavyweight title Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Thobela pounds his way to first world title Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boks get off to slow start at 2019 World Cup Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Parkin torpedoes his way to SA Olympic history Sport
  5. Blast from the past: McGregor powers his way to fourth K1 world title Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Ruthless All Blacks hand Boks record defeat Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Nongqayi upsets the odds to stun Mexican Arce Sport