Nienaber, Kolisi hurting after ‘painful’ defeat to All Blacks
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said his players ‘showed they had the belief they could win’
26 September 2021 - 18:20
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has admitted that the 19-17 defeat to New Zealand in the landmark 100th Test match between the two nations in Queensland on Saturday is difficult to stomach and hurts.
The Boks, who led the crunch match by one point until the 78th minute, were devastated by Jordie Barrett’s sucker punch in the closing stages, when he showed nerves of steel to put away his fourth penalty of the match to see the All Blacks clinch this year’s edition of the Rugby Championship...
