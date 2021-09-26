Sport

Nienaber, Kolisi hurting after ‘painful’ defeat to All Blacks

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said his players ‘showed they had the belief they could win’

26 September 2021 - 18:20

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has admitted that the 19-17 defeat to New Zealand in the landmark 100th Test match between the two nations in Queensland on Saturday is difficult to stomach and hurts.

The Boks, who led the crunch match by one point until the 78th minute, were devastated by Jordie Barrett’s sucker punch in the closing stages, when he showed nerves of steel to put away his fourth penalty of the match to see the All Blacks clinch this year’s edition of the Rugby Championship...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Mitchell gets into the world title Layne at Sun City Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Young Mokoena is like an old hand in Bafana’s midfield Sport
  3. Nienaber, Kolisi hurting after ‘painful’ defeat to All Blacks Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Coetzee KOs Dokes for world heavyweight title Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Sometimes club bosses’ treatment of coaches is hard to swallow Sport

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app

Related articles

  1. Sympathy for the Springboks after defeat to New Zealand Sport
  2. Narrow defeat to New Zealand has Springboks on their knees Sport
  3. How the Springboks rated in their 100th meeting against the All Blacks Rugby