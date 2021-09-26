SAZI HADEBE | Young Mokoena is like an old hand in Bafana’s midfield
SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena, 24, is thriving under Bafana boss Hugo Broos
26 September 2021 - 18:20
Teboho Mokoena feels there’s still a lot he needs to accomplish in his football career.
Mokoena’s ambition shows a great deal of maturity when you look at what he’s already achieved since turning professional as a 19-year-old in 2016...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.