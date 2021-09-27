Sport

Blast from the past: Sweet victory for Ncita as he outpoints ‘Sugar Baby’ Rojas

David Isaacson Sports reporter
27 September 2021 - 20:49

Today in SA sports history: September 28

1989 — Brian Mitchell makes his US debut in Lewiston, Maine, and stops Irving Mitchell in the seventh round to record his ninth successful defence...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Sweet victory for Ncita as he outpoints ‘Sugar Baby’ Rojas Sport
  2. US Ryder Cup win opens door to new era Sport
  3. Hamilton hits 100 but engine concerns hang over title bid Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Mitchell gets into the world title Layne at Sun City Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Young Mokoena is like an old hand in Bafana’s midfield Sport

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
The country’s third-biggest political party launches its 'people-centered' ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Mitchell gets into the world title Layne at Sun City Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Coetzee KOs Dokes for world heavyweight title Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Thobela pounds his way to first world title Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Boks get off to slow start at 2019 World Cup Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Parkin torpedoes his way to SA Olympic history Sport
  6. Blast from the past: McGregor powers his way to fourth K1 world title Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Ruthless All Blacks hand Boks record defeat Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Nongqayi upsets the odds to stun Mexican Arce Sport