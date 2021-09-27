Hamilton hits 100 but engine concerns hang over title bid
Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton celebrates ‘mind-blowing’ achievement at Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
27 September 2021 - 20:48
Lewis Hamilton hailed a “magic moment” after becoming the first Formula One driver to win 100 races at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi on Sunday.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said the achievement, sealed with a victory in Russia, was simply “mind-blowing”...
