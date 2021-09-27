Sport

US Ryder Cup win opens door to new era

A young American team filled with rookies defied the doubters to thrash the more battle-hardened Europeans

27 September 2021 - 20:48 By Steve Keating

The US, led by a new generation of golfers, reclaimed the Ryder Cup on Sunday, thrashing holders Europe 19-9 to herald what could be an era of domination by the Americans at the biennial competition.

With half the 12-man US team comprised of rookies, there were concerns as to whether the newcomers would be able to survive in the gladiatorial arena that is the Ryder Cup against a European squad packed with cut-throat veterans...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Sweet victory for Ncita as he outpoints ‘Sugar Baby’ Rojas Sport
  2. US Ryder Cup win opens door to new era Sport
  3. Hamilton hits 100 but engine concerns hang over title bid Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Mitchell gets into the world title Layne at Sun City Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Young Mokoena is like an old hand in Bafana’s midfield Sport

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
The country’s third-biggest political party launches its 'people-centered' ...

Related articles

  1. Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia's American wife calls on US Ryder Cup fans to ... Sport
  2. Sunshine Tour announces new partnership deal Sport
  3. Gary Player laments the end of lifelong love affair after wife dies Sport
  4. Fired up: Erik van Rooyen's dream keeps him going Sport