US Ryder Cup win opens door to new era
A young American team filled with rookies defied the doubters to thrash the more battle-hardened Europeans
27 September 2021 - 20:48
The US, led by a new generation of golfers, reclaimed the Ryder Cup on Sunday, thrashing holders Europe 19-9 to herald what could be an era of domination by the Americans at the biennial competition.
With half the 12-man US team comprised of rookies, there were concerns as to whether the newcomers would be able to survive in the gladiatorial arena that is the Ryder Cup against a European squad packed with cut-throat veterans...
