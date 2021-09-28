Blast from the past: Habana hat-trick helps Boks wallop Wallabies

Today in SA sports history: September 29



1990 — Brian Mitchell has a tough time against American Frankie Mitchell in Aosta, Italy, but comes on strong in the latter rounds to grind out a points win to record the 11th successful defence of his WBA junior-lightweight title. On the same bill Welcome Ncita made the second defence of his IBF junior-featherweight title, knocking out Geraldo Lopez of Panama in the eighth round...