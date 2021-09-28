Sport

Blast from the past: Habana hat-trick helps Boks wallop Wallabies

David Isaacson Sports reporter
28 September 2021 - 20:29

Today in SA sports history: September 29

1990 — Brian Mitchell has a tough time against American Frankie Mitchell in Aosta, Italy, but comes on strong in the latter rounds to grind out a points win to record the 11th successful defence of his WBA junior-lightweight title. On the same bill Welcome Ncita made the second defence of his IBF junior-featherweight title, knocking out Geraldo Lopez of Panama in the eighth round...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Sweet victory for Ncita as he outpoints ‘Sugar Baby’ Rojas Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Mitchell gets into the world title Layne at Sun City Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Coetzee KOs Dokes for world heavyweight title Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Thobela pounds his way to first world title Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks get off to slow start at 2019 World Cup Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Parkin torpedoes his way to SA Olympic history Sport
  7. Blast from the past: McGregor powers his way to fourth K1 world title Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Ruthless All Blacks hand Boks record defeat Sport

Most read

  1. Boks stick to their guns for round two against All Blacks Sport
  2. Hey Makaringe! You’re trying to do too much, says former Bucs star Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Habana hat-trick helps Boks wallop Wallabies Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Sweet victory for Ncita as he outpoints ‘Sugar Baby’ Rojas Sport
  5. US Ryder Cup win opens door to new era Sport

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling