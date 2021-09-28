Blast from the past: Habana hat-trick helps Boks wallop Wallabies
28 September 2021 - 20:29
Today in SA sports history: September 29
1990 — Brian Mitchell has a tough time against American Frankie Mitchell in Aosta, Italy, but comes on strong in the latter rounds to grind out a points win to record the 11th successful defence of his WBA junior-lightweight title. On the same bill Welcome Ncita made the second defence of his IBF junior-featherweight title, knocking out Geraldo Lopez of Panama in the eighth round...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.