Boks stick to their guns for round two against All Blacks

World champs look set to stay with the same game plan for Saturday’s match against world No.1 team

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber has hyped this weekend’s clash against the All Blacks in Gold Coast as his team’s biggest of the year.



What is perhaps less clear is whether he meant Test or test? The latter would certainly be more plausible as the Springboks are desperate to remind their greatest foe, and the rest of the rugby world for that matter, that they still possess the skill, composure and game plan to topple the All Blacks...