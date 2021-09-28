Sport

Hey Makaringe! You’re trying to do too much, says former Bucs star

Benson Mhlongo on Fortune Makaringe: ‘At Pirates you don’t need to shine, but deliver’

28 September 2021 - 20:30 By MARC STRYDOM

Fortune Makaringe has put too much pressure on himself and tries to do too much at Orlando Pirates, says former Bafana Bafana midfield stalwart Benson Mhlongo.

Mhlongo, 40, was a successful trophy winner at Mamelodi Sundowns (2005-2008) and Orlando Pirates (2008-2012), star of the 2009 Fifa Confederation Cup for the national team and later Bucs assistant coach...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



