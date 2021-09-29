Gloves are off: Pacquiao quits boxing to contest Philippines presidency

Pacman rose from poverty to wealth and fame, and won an unprecedented eight titles in eight weight classes

World boxing icon Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement from what he called the “greatest sport in the world” on Wednesday to focus on a run for the Philippines presidency, the biggest fight of his career.



In a 14-minute video posted on Facebook and Twitter, “Pacman” thanked fans worldwide before closing the curtain on a 26-year boxing career that earned him world titles in eight different divisions, which remains unmatched...