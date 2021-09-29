Sport

Gloves are off: Pacquiao quits boxing to contest Philippines presidency

Pacman rose from poverty to wealth and fame, and won an unprecedented eight titles in eight weight classes

29 September 2021 - 19:28 By Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema

World boxing icon Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement from what he called the “greatest sport in the world” on Wednesday to focus on a run for the Philippines presidency, the biggest fight of his career.

In a 14-minute video posted on Facebook and Twitter, “Pacman” thanked fans worldwide before closing the curtain on a 26-year boxing career that earned him world titles in eight different divisions, which remains unmatched...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Ageing Pac Man is gobbled up by Cuban Ugas Sport
  2. Unknown Pacquiao was Lehlohonolo Ledwaba's bogeyman Sport
  3. Pacquiao and mixed martial arts star McGregor will fight next year Sport

Most read

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Biennial World Cup may work for other continents but what about ... Sport
  2. Gloves are off: Pacquiao quits boxing to contest Philippines presidency Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Silver lining for Cloete at Sydney Games Sport
  4. Boks stick to their guns for round two against All Blacks Sport
  5. Hey Makaringe! You’re trying to do too much, says former Bucs star Sport

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling