Blast from the past: Steyn single-handedly kicks Boks to victory

Today in SA sports history: October 1



1971 — South African boxer Anthony “Qash” Sithole kills an opponent for the second time in his career. The hard-punching bantamweight from Soweto, fighting in Australia at the time, lifted Filipino Alberto Jangalay clean off his feet after landing a left hook-right cross combination to the jaw. Four-and-a-half years earlier Sithole, behind on points, knocked out Lumkile “Young Clay” Dunjana in the final sixth round of their bout in Centenary Hall in Port Elizabeth’s New Brighton township. Both tragedies affected Sithole’s performance. Sithole needed more than 18 months before he strung two consecutive wins together after the first death, but in 1969 he lifted the SA black flyweight and bantamweight crowns. After the death of Jangalay he notched up a record of seven wins, 12 losses and a draw before retiring in 1975. ..