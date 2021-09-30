THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Soul-searching Boks look to hunt again, but need to alter their DNA
Instead of clinging to strategy, the team needs to focus on and adapt to what’s happening on the field
30 September 2021 - 20:08
Three consecutive defeats, especially the way in which the last one occurred, have left the Springboks directing focus to their DNA.
Last week, coach Jacques Nienaber, after back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Wallabies, lamented the need for an internal conversation about the team’s soul...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.