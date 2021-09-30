THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Soul-searching Boks look to hunt again, but need to alter their DNA

Instead of clinging to strategy, the team needs to focus on and adapt to what’s happening on the field

Three consecutive defeats, especially the way in which the last one occurred, have left the Springboks directing focus to their DNA.



Last week, coach Jacques Nienaber, after back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Wallabies, lamented the need for an internal conversation about the team’s soul...