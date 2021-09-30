Sport

Wounded Manchester City look to refocus at Anfield

Before Liverpool and City lock horns, several sides have the chance to top the table on Saturday

30 September 2021 - 20:09 By MARTYN HERMAN

If any fixture can refocus Manchester City’s minds after their midweek loss at Paris St Germain in the Champions League, it is a visit to Anfield to take on a Liverpool side who look a clear and present danger in the Premier League title race.

City’s statement win at Chelsea last weekend was followed by a decent performance in Paris on Tuesday, where they were undone in a 2-0 defeat by a fearsome attack featuring Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe...

