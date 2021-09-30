Wounded Manchester City look to refocus at Anfield

Before Liverpool and City lock horns, several sides have the chance to top the table on Saturday

If any fixture can refocus Manchester City’s minds after their midweek loss at Paris St Germain in the Champions League, it is a visit to Anfield to take on a Liverpool side who look a clear and present danger in the Premier League title race.



City’s statement win at Chelsea last weekend was followed by a decent performance in Paris on Tuesday, where they were undone in a 2-0 defeat by a fearsome attack featuring Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe...