Aussie skipper Paine says Ashes going ahead, with or without Root
Some England players have expressed doubts over ‘bubble fatigue’ and Australia’s quarantine protocols
03 October 2021 - 17:47
Australia captain Tim Paine said the Ashes will go ahead, regardless of some England players’ reluctance to deal with tough Covid-19 quarantine restrictions.
England skipper Joe Root and others on his team have expressed doubts about the tour due to “bubble fatigue” and concerns their families will not be able to travel with them due to Australia’s strict protocols...
