Tale of two coaches: we’re not yet where we want to be, says Bok coach Nienaber
All Blacks moving forward despite loss to Springboks, says coach Ian Foster
03 October 2021 - 17:47
Coach Jacques Nienaber admitted the Springboks have yet to hit the level of play that took them to the Rugby World Cup title in 2019, despite handing the All Blacks a late defeat in their final Rugby Championship clash on Saturday.
Elton Jantjies’s after-the-hooter penalty earned the Springboks a 31-29 win over the All Blacks and reclaim the No.1 spot in the world rankings...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.