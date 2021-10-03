Tale of two coaches: we’re not yet where we want to be, says Bok coach Nienaber

All Blacks moving forward despite loss to Springboks, says coach Ian Foster

Coach Jacques Nienaber admitted the Springboks have yet to hit the level of play that took them to the Rugby World Cup title in 2019, despite handing the All Blacks a late defeat in their final Rugby Championship clash on Saturday.



Elton Jantjies’s after-the-hooter penalty earned the Springboks a 31-29 win over the All Blacks and reclaim the No.1 spot in the world rankings...