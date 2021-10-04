Don’t tell England players to just suck up Covid curbs, ex-skipper tells Oz

Nasser Hussain points out England have played 14 more Tests than Australia since the start of the pandemic

Former captain Nasser Hussain has criticised Australia’s lack of empathy for England’s players as doubts continue over whether Joe Root and his team will travel for this year’s Ashes series.



England are scheduled to play the first of five Tests against Tim Paine’s team at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 8, but doubts have been raised over whether Root and his players will travel due to Australia’s strict quarantining measures...