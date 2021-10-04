This is why I used Ngcobo in defensive midfield role: Chiefs coach
Despite sitting 12th in the DStv Premiership table, Stuart Baxter believes it’s too early to draw conclusions
04 October 2021 - 18:24
Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has explained the reasons behind his decision to play Njabulo Ngcobo in a defensive midfield role.
The Briton also explained why he left Daniel Cardoso on the bench against AmaZulu at the weekend and elected to partner Eric Mathoho with Austin Dube in the heart of the defence. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.