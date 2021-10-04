This is why I used Ngcobo in defensive midfield role: Chiefs coach

Despite sitting 12th in the DStv Premiership table, Stuart Baxter believes it’s too early to draw conclusions

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has explained the reasons behind his decision to play Njabulo Ngcobo in a defensive midfield role.



The Briton also explained why he left Daniel Cardoso on the bench against AmaZulu at the weekend and elected to partner Eric Mathoho with Austin Dube in the heart of the defence. ..