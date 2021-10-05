Sport

How MaMkhize has brought a dash of showbiz to the sleepy PSL

Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize has certainly ruffled a few feathers with her antics on and off the pitch

05 October 2021 - 19:09 By Nkareng Matshe and Neville Khoza

Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize hogged the headlines way before she purchased Bloemfontein Celtic in August.

Aside from stealing the limelight once again, after paying players in cash mid-pitch at the weekend, here are some of the things she has done to stun the normally docile local football world:..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

