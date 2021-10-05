How MaMkhize has brought a dash of showbiz to the sleepy PSL
Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize has certainly ruffled a few feathers with her antics on and off the pitch
05 October 2021 - 19:09
Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize hogged the headlines way before she purchased Bloemfontein Celtic in August.
Aside from stealing the limelight once again, after paying players in cash mid-pitch at the weekend, here are some of the things she has done to stun the normally docile local football world:..
