Blast from the past: De Allende red card gifts All Blacks a one-point win

Today in SA sports history: October 7



2000 — Bafana Bafana draw 0-0 with world champions France in a Nelson Mandela Challenge match at Ellis Park. The visitors were unlucky not to win. The linesman who ruled Nicolas Anelka’s goal to be legitimate was overruled by referee Jelas Morale...