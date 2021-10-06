Blast from the past: De Allende red card gifts All Blacks a one-point win
06 October 2021 - 18:42
Today in SA sports history: October 7
2000 — Bafana Bafana draw 0-0 with world champions France in a Nelson Mandela Challenge match at Ellis Park. The visitors were unlucky not to win. The linesman who ruled Nicolas Anelka’s goal to be legitimate was overruled by referee Jelas Morale...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.