SA’s struggling United Rugby Championship teams must adapt fast

The Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers have lost seven of their opening eight matches between them

The South African teams’ terrible start to the new United Rugby Championship has been an eye-opener for the game in the country, leaving the competing sides scrambling to adapt to the weather, referee interpretations and quality of the opposition.



After playing for the last 25 years in Super Rugby against teams from Australia and New Zealand, SA’s Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers have embarked on a different path...