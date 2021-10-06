SAZI HADEBE | Don’t blame Broos if Bafana fail, blame Safa and PSL egos

The divide between the bodies is tearing SA football apart, but as usual the coach and players will be blamed

Welcome to SA, Hugo Broos.



I have no doubt the 69-year-old Belgian had no idea how chaotic, insincere and rough we can be when it comes to handling issues at international level when, in May, he accepted the job to coach Bafana Bafana...