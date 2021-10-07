Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Only time will tell whether going north was a wise move

If we’re not careful SA’s teams won’t just lose matches in the United Rugby Championship, but top players too

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
07 October 2021 - 19:26

The opening fortnight for the four South African teams in the United Rugby Championship (URC) didn’t drift far from script.

With all four teams required to play away from home in the initial phase of the competition, they were always going to be up against it in their clashes with some of European rugby’s elite...

