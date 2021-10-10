Sport

SAZI HADEBE | There’s overwhelming evidence that Makgopa is one for the future

Evidence Makgopa is one of many young Bafana Bafana players coach Hugo Broos is grooming

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
10 October 2021 - 17:48

Baroka FC striker Evidence Makgopa (21) has the potential to follow in the footsteps of some of great former Bafana Bafana strikers, such as Benni McCarthy, the late Philemon Masinga and Shaun Bartlett, if his talent is honed the right way and he remains grounded and respects the game.

That’s the view of SA under-23 coach David Notoane who worked with the gangling Bafana striker at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where SA were bundled out in the first round...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Bafana keep the dream alive with win over Ethiopia Sport
  2. Benni McCarthy sets sights on TP Mazembe Sport
  3. Hlatshwayo backs Hugo Broos' call to leave experienced players like Themba ... Soccer
  4. This is why I used Ngcobo in defensive midfield role: Chiefs coach Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Biennial World Cup may work for other continents but what about ... Sport
  6. SAZI HADEBE | Young Mokoena is like an old hand in Bafana’s midfield Sport

Most read

  1. SAZI HADEBE | There’s overwhelming evidence that Makgopa is one for the future Sport
  2. Blast from the past: AB and KG combine for Proteas to beat India Sport
  3. England name strongest available squad for Ashes Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Rabada blitzes Bangladesh in Bloem Sport
  5. Ethiopia won’t be taken lightly, promises Bafana captain Sport

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting