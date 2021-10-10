SAZI HADEBE | There’s overwhelming evidence that Makgopa is one for the future

Evidence Makgopa is one of many young Bafana Bafana players coach Hugo Broos is grooming

Baroka FC striker Evidence Makgopa (21) has the potential to follow in the footsteps of some of great former Bafana Bafana strikers, such as Benni McCarthy, the late Philemon Masinga and Shaun Bartlett, if his talent is honed the right way and he remains grounded and respects the game.



That’s the view of SA under-23 coach David Notoane who worked with the gangling Bafana striker at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where SA were bundled out in the first round...