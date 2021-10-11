Blast from the past: Proteas paint 5-0 series whitewash over Australia
11 October 2021 - 19:33
Today in SA sports history: October 12
1962 — Marjorie Dunt of Bloemfontein, the only woman in the SA team, wins the nation’s first-ever shooting world championship medal, taking silver in the now-defunct women’s 50m free rifle prone competition in Cairo...
