Blast from the past: White Lightning strikes against Zimbabwe

Today in SA sports history: October 14



1995 — Allan Donald takes seven wickets in Zimbabwe’s second innings to put the Proteas in a dominant position in the one-off Test in Harare. The fast bowler claimed an eighth scalp the following day as SA wrapped up the match by seven wickets, chasing down the 108-run target with ease. Opening batsman Andrew Hudson had scored 135 and Brian McMillan an unbeaten 98 to give SA a first innings advantage of 176. Donald finished the match with 11/113...