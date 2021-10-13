CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | What? Mpengesi kept the coach?

The Chippa boss’s letter made me think of what many of us do not consider when someone gets fired

It was a relief, and maybe to some people unbelievable, to read earlier this week a missive by Chippa United boss Asiviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi to his club supporters.



Before I get to the details of Mpengesi’s letter, I will try, for the uninitiated, to summarise what Mpengesi is better known for in SA football...