Another milestone for SA referee Aimee Barrett-Theron

The highly regarded referee is blazing a trail for budding women rugby match officials

Aimee Barrett-Theron will chalk up another significant milestone in her career when she takes charge of the United Rugby Championship (URC) match between Benetton and Ospreys in Treviso this weekend.



The former national team player will be the first woman to take the whistle in the newly formed URC, but she’s the third behind Ireland’s Joy Neville and Scotland’s Hollie Davidson who had officiated league matches in PRO Rugby, this competition's forerunner...