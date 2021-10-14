Sport

LIAM DEL CARME | Kiwi writer’s churlish comments are sad sign of the times

A New Zealand journalist’s reference to Nche, Mbonambi and Nykane as ‘transformation’ players is an insult that was intended

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
14 October 2021 - 19:01

Rugby’s great rivalries, it seems, are no longer exclusively contested inside the touch and dead ball lines.

Increasingly the ferocious combat on the field is being mirrored by behaviour, though far removed from the playing surface, that at times carries even greater venom and spite...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Siya Kolisi on life, wife, alcohol, mental health and all things rugby Sport
  2. Tale of two coaches: we’re not yet where we want to be, says Bok coach Nienaber Sport
  3. Siya Kolisi: ‘Through my own rise, I hope I can show people anything is ... Rugby
  4. All Blacks moving forward despite Springboks loss, says coach Ian Foster Rugby
  5. Boks remind world of their pedigree Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Benni and Bernard combine to beat Ghana Sport
  2. Another milestone for SA referee Aimee Barrett-Theron Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Kiwi writer’s churlish comments are sad sign of the times Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | What? Mpengesi kept the coach? Sport
  5. Blast from the past: White Lightning strikes against Zimbabwe Sport

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...