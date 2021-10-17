Blast from the past: Doring van Despatch scores on Bok debut

Today in SA sports history: October 18



1980 — Danie Gerber scores a try on international debut as the Springboks beat South America 22-13 in the first of Two tests in Montevideo. Morne du Plessis, the Bok captain since June 1975, missed the match because of injury. Flanker Theuns Stofberg was the skipper that day...