Blast from the past: Doring van Despatch scores on Bok debut
17 October 2021 - 17:48
Today in SA sports history: October 18
1980 — Danie Gerber scores a try on international debut as the Springboks beat South America 22-13 in the first of Two tests in Montevideo. Morne du Plessis, the Bok captain since June 1975, missed the match because of injury. Flanker Theuns Stofberg was the skipper that day...
