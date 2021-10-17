Sport

Kaizer Chiefs reeling from violent death of Lucky Maselesele

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the 41-year-old former Amakhosi player

17 October 2021 - 17:47 By Sports Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs are mourning the death of former player Lucky Maselesele, who was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Tsutsumani in Alexandra, Johannesburg, last week.

Two suspects were arrested for the murder, after the 41-year-old former Chiefs and Maritzburg United player was accused of stealing electrical cables. Chiefs expressed their sadness at the news of his death...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Doring van Despatch scores on Bok debut Sport
  2. A shot in the arm for SA cricket supporters Sport
  3. Kaizer Chiefs reeling from violent death of Lucky Maselesele Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Benni and Bernard combine to beat Ghana Sport
  5. Another milestone for SA referee Aimee Barrett-Theron Sport

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole