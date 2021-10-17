Kaizer Chiefs reeling from violent death of Lucky Maselesele

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the 41-year-old former Amakhosi player

Kaizer Chiefs are mourning the death of former player Lucky Maselesele, who was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Tsutsumani in Alexandra, Johannesburg, last week.



Two suspects were arrested for the murder, after the 41-year-old former Chiefs and Maritzburg United player was accused of stealing electrical cables. Chiefs expressed their sadness at the news of his death...