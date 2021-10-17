Kaizer Chiefs reeling from violent death of Lucky Maselesele
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the 41-year-old former Amakhosi player
17 October 2021 - 17:47
Kaizer Chiefs are mourning the death of former player Lucky Maselesele, who was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Tsutsumani in Alexandra, Johannesburg, last week.
Two suspects were arrested for the murder, after the 41-year-old former Chiefs and Maritzburg United player was accused of stealing electrical cables. Chiefs expressed their sadness at the news of his death...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.