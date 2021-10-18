Sport

Bad blood between Sundowns and Bafana coach reaches boiling point

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is frustrated by players returning from national duty injured

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
18 October 2021 - 18:27

Tension continues to grow between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after the Pretoria club’s co-mentor Rulani Mokwena shared their growing  frustration with the national team.

The simmering tension started a few weeks ago when an incensed Broos accused Sundowns and Orlando Pirates of sabotaging his plans in the build-up to the recent back-to-back 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia...

