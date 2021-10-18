Bad blood between Sundowns and Bafana coach reaches boiling point
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is frustrated by players returning from national duty injured
18 October 2021 - 18:27
Tension continues to grow between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after the Pretoria club’s co-mentor Rulani Mokwena shared their growing frustration with the national team.
The simmering tension started a few weeks ago when an incensed Broos accused Sundowns and Orlando Pirates of sabotaging his plans in the build-up to the recent back-to-back 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia...
