Blast from the past: Holiday wobbles Diaz to retain title

Today in SA sports history: October 19



1954 — Jake Tuli, already considered to be on the wane despite being 23 years old, loses his Empire flyweight title to unbeaten Welshman Dai Dower on points over 15 rounds at Harringay Stadium in London. The winner had been promised a world title crack, though that only materialised in 1957, with Dower getting knocked out in one round...