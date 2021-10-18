Proteas can beat anyone on their day: Rabada ahead of T20 World Cup opener
Kagiso Rabada revved up for Saturday’s match against Australia in Abu Dhabi
18 October 2021 - 18:27
Kagiso Rabada said South Africans can expect the Proteas to fight tooth and nail during the T20 Cricket World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, and that the team is determined to bring the trophy back home.
. “Training went really well and it was good to be around old teammates and back around some South Africans,” said Rabada, referring to himself and the other Proteas players who joined the rest of the team after playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL)...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.