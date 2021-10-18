Proteas can beat anyone on their day: Rabada ahead of T20 World Cup opener

Kagiso Rabada revved up for Saturday’s match against Australia in Abu Dhabi

Kagiso Rabada said South Africans can expect the Proteas to fight tooth and nail during the T20 Cricket World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, and that the team is determined to bring the trophy back home.



. “Training went really well and it was good to be around old teammates and back around some South Africans,” said Rabada, referring to himself and the other Proteas players who joined the rest of the team after playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL)...