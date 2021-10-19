Blast from the past: Boks boot their way to World Cup glory

Today in SA sports history: October 20



1979 — In the biggest boxing fight held in SA, Gerrie Coetzee loses in his first bid for the world heavyweight title that had been vacated by Muhammad Ali. The Boksburg Bomber lost a 15-round unanimous points decision to American John Tate. More than 80,000 fans packed into Loftus Versfeld to watch the showdown between the two undefeated boxers...