Blast from the past: Boks boot their way to World Cup glory
19 October 2021 - 19:37
Today in SA sports history: October 20
1979 — In the biggest boxing fight held in SA, Gerrie Coetzee loses in his first bid for the world heavyweight title that had been vacated by Muhammad Ali. The Boksburg Bomber lost a 15-round unanimous points decision to American John Tate. More than 80,000 fans packed into Loftus Versfeld to watch the showdown between the two undefeated boxers...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.