Bok coach names two uncapped players in UK tour squad

Jacques Nienaber has stuck to core Springbok group for Tests against Wales, Scotland and England

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has announced a squad of 32 players for the tour to the UK next month where they are scheduled to play three Tests against Wales, Scotland and England.



In the squad announced on Tuesday, Nienaber included former SA Schools and Junior Springbok captain Salmaan Moerat for his first Springbok call-up but there are high-profile omissions due to injuries. Players who were not selected for that reason are Faf de Klerk (hip flexor), Cheslin Kolbe (knee), Frans Malherbe (neck) and RG Snyman (knee), while Pieter-Steph du Toit and Rynhardt Elstadt were also not considered as they are recovering from shoulder and ankle injuries respectively...