Sport

Next month’s Joburg Open tees off SA summer golf season

It will be the first of three Sunshine/European Tour events, including the SA Open and Alfred Dunhill Championship

19 October 2021 - 19:38

The start of the Sunshine Tour and European Tour’s summer season in SA will be ushered in by the 2021 Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club from November 25 to 28.

The R17.5m Joburg Open starts a three-week stretch of international golf tournaments in SA that will be followed by the SA Open (December 2 to 5) at Sun City and the Alfred Dunhill Championship (December 9 to 12) at Leopard Creek. The Joburg Ladies Open has been announced as a co-sanctioned tournament between the Sunshine Ladies Tour and the Ladies European Tour, with prize money of €250,000 (R4.257m) to be played at Soweto Country Club from March 3 to 5...

