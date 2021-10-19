Next month’s Joburg Open tees off SA summer golf season
It will be the first of three Sunshine/European Tour events, including the SA Open and Alfred Dunhill Championship
19 October 2021 - 19:38
The start of the Sunshine Tour and European Tour’s summer season in SA will be ushered in by the 2021 Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club from November 25 to 28.
The R17.5m Joburg Open starts a three-week stretch of international golf tournaments in SA that will be followed by the SA Open (December 2 to 5) at Sun City and the Alfred Dunhill Championship (December 9 to 12) at Leopard Creek. The Joburg Ladies Open has been announced as a co-sanctioned tournament between the Sunshine Ladies Tour and the Ladies European Tour, with prize money of €250,000 (R4.257m) to be played at Soweto Country Club from March 3 to 5...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.