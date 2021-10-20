‘There’s no extra pressure’: Miller calm before the T20 World Cup storm
Proteas batter David Miller says there will be flexibility in his role during the tournament
20 October 2021 - 18:48
Senior Proteas batsman David Miller is not feeling added pressure due to the absence of retired batting mainstays AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla and JP Duminy.
Miller is part of the Proteas’ top and middle order — the other members are captain Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, the hugely improved Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen — who must deliver runs during the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman...
