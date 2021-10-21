Blast from the past: McGregor powers to K1 world title

Today in SA sports history: October 22



1960 — Willie Toweel fights for the last time in his career, taking on rising star Emile Griffith at Madison Square Garden in New York. Griffith won on an eighth-round technical knockout. After Griffith had killed opponent Benny Kid Paret, Toweel, who had killed his friend Hubert Essakow in 1956, wrote a letter to the American encouraging him to continue. Griffith, who took consolation from that missive, went on to fight 337 world championship rounds, more than any other boxer. ..