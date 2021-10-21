THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Give US a try: this could be rugby’s breakthrough

The game needs a new frontier if it is going to make the jump to the next level

USA Rugby’s bid to host the 2027 or 2031 Rugby World Cup (RWC) is exactly what the sport needs in its quest to broaden its global appeal.



The federation threw its hat into the ring with a launch presentation in Washington earlier this week in which it detailed plans to stage the men’s World Cup either in 2027 or 2031, as well as the women’s tournament in 2029...