THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Give US a try: this could be rugby’s breakthrough
The game needs a new frontier if it is going to make the jump to the next level
21 October 2021 - 19:57
USA Rugby’s bid to host the 2027 or 2031 Rugby World Cup (RWC) is exactly what the sport needs in its quest to broaden its global appeal.
The federation threw its hat into the ring with a launch presentation in Washington earlier this week in which it detailed plans to stage the men’s World Cup either in 2027 or 2031, as well as the women’s tournament in 2029...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.