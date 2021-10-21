Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Give US a try: this could be rugby’s breakthrough

The game needs a new frontier if it is going to make the jump to the next level

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
21 October 2021 - 19:57

USA Rugby’s bid to host the 2027 or 2031 Rugby World Cup (RWC) is exactly what the sport needs in its quest to broaden its global appeal.

The federation threw its hat into the ring with a launch presentation in Washington earlier this week in which it detailed plans to stage the men’s World Cup either in 2027 or 2031, as well as the women’s tournament in 2029...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Kiwi writer’s churlish comments are sad sign of the times Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Only time will tell whether going north was a wise move Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Soul-searching Boks look to hunt again, but need to alter ... Sport
  4. Boks stick to their guns for round two against All Blacks Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: McGregor powers to K1 world title Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Give US a try: this could be rugby’s breakthrough Sport
  3. India red-hot favourites for T20 World Cup, says Steve Smith Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Big Mac devours bowling attack as Proteas thrash Zim Sport
  5. ‘There’s no extra pressure’: Miller calm before the T20 World Cup storm Sport

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...