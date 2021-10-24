Sport

Blast from the past: Mike bobs and Weavers to KO Coetzee for the title

David Isaacson Sports reporter
24 October 2021 - 17:29

Today in SA sports history: October 25

1980 — Gerrie Coetzee loses his second shot at the world heavyweight title when he is knocked out in the 13th round by Mike Weaver in a makeshift stadium at Sun City. Coetzee had hurt Weaver in the eighth round, but was unable to put him away. Weaver came back strongly while Coetzee faded...

