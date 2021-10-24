No time for experimentation, says Bok coach Nienaber
Meanwhile, director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has joined the squad but will not be doing ‘water carrier’ duties
24 October 2021 - 17:28
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says there is no time for experimentation ahead of the defence of their Rugby World Cup title in 2023, and will go into internationals against Wales, Scotland and England with his strongest available side.
The Springboks did not play a Test between lifting the World Cup in Japan in November 2019 and the game against Georgia in April this year...
