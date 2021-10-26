Blast from the past: Boks edge Wales to book World Cup final berth
26 October 2021 - 19:20
Today in SA sports history: October 27
1984 — The Springboks score four tries as they beat South America 22-13 in the final second Test at Newlands. Wings Carel du Plessis and Ray Mordt, centre Danie Gerber and flanker Kulu Ferreira dotted down, with flyhalf Errol Tobias adding two penalties. It was SA’s last fully fledged Test for eight years...
