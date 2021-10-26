Sport

Blast from the past: Boks edge Wales to book World Cup final berth

David Isaacson Sports reporter
26 October 2021 - 19:20

Today in SA sports history: October 27

1984 — The Springboks score four tries as they beat South America 22-13 in the final second Test at Newlands. Wings Carel du Plessis and Ray Mordt, centre Danie Gerber and flanker Kulu Ferreira dotted down, with flyhalf Errol Tobias adding two penalties. It was SA’s last fully fledged Test for eight years...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Pollock pinch hits Proteas to victory over Pakistan Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Mike bobs and Weavers to KO Coetzee for the title Sport
  3. Blast from the past: McGregor powers to K1 world title Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Big Mac devours bowling attack as Proteas thrash Zim Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks boot their way to World Cup glory Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Holiday wobbles Diaz to retain title Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Doring van Despatch scores on Bok debut Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Benni and Bernard combine to beat Ghana Sport

Most read

  1. CSA to decide on De Kock’s future after he refuses to take the knee Sport
  2. Hello! Dolly returns to Bafana Bafana squad Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boks edge Wales to book World Cup final berth Sport
  4. Mngqithi applauds SA teams for conquering the continent Sport
  5. Pressure mounts on Solskjaer after Liverpool Klopp United Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed
Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane