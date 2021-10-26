CSA to decide on De Kock’s future after he refuses to take the knee

After a CSA directive instructing Proteas to make the anti-racism gesture in the UAE, the player made himself unavailable

On Monday morning‚ Cricket SA released a statement requiring all the Proteas team members to take the knee during the remaining the T20 World Cup matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Shortly before the start of play at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday morning‚ team management announced that Quinton de Kock‚ who is a crucial member of the team as opening partner to captain Temba Bavuma and wicketkeeper‚ made himself unavailable due to personal reasons...