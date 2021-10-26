Hello! Dolly returns to Bafana Bafana squad

Keagan Dolly’s form for Kaizer Chiefs has earned the attacking midfielder a recall to the Bafana set-up

In-form Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Keegan Dolly was named by coach Hugo Broos on Tuesday in the 23-man Bafana Bafana provisional squad to face Ghana and Zimbabwe in the last two 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in Group G.



Dolly last played for Bafana in March, when the team failed to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations with former coach Molefi Ntseki at the helm. ..