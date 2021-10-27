Blast from the past: Pitiful Proteas lose 10th ODI in a row
27 October 2021 - 19:55
Today in SA sports history: October 28
1994 — The Proteas lose their 10th ODI in a row, going down by six wickets against Pakistan in Faisalabad. Openers Gary Kirsten (69) and captain Kepler Wessels (51) helped SA to a total of 222/4, but the hosts raced to victory inside 45 overs. That remains SA’s worst losing streak, though it didn’t include a nine-wicket loss to Holland in a match that lacked ODI status the previous match. The SA team of 2004 matched the run of 10 straight losses...
