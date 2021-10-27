Sport

Eusebius with TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Cricket SA struggles to defend compulsory take the knee policy

CSA’s Lawson Naidoo admits to Eusebius McKaiser that the directive was taken without consulting Proteas players

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
27 October 2021 - 14:06

In this episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, CSA’s Lawson Naidoo joins the platform to explain its decision that it is compulsory for the Proteas to take a knee before their matches in a show of antiracism solidarity.

McKaiser challenges Naidoo to explain what value such symbolism has if it is not voluntary. Naidoo concedes that the moral and political value of symbolism is diminished when it is mandatory...

