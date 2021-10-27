CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | St Bernard has not only set records, but also the standard at Kaizer Chiefs
During his decade at Chiefs, Bernard Parker’s dedication and work ethic have made him a credit to himself and the club
27 October 2021 - 19:53
Bernard Parker will have a fascinating story to tell when he finally hangs up his boots as a professional football player.
The Kaizer Chiefs veteran has had a career highlighted by success and struggle, especially if one looks at the decade he’s spent at Naturena — a decade which has divided opinion among football fanatics (mainly Chiefs fans). There are those who are still impressed with his commitment and performance for Amakhosi and those who feel he’s overstayed his welcome...
