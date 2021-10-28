Blast from the past: All Rhodes lead to five-wicket win for Proteas
28 October 2021 - 20:11
Today in SA sports history: October 29
1996 — Jonty Rhodes scores 54 to help the Proteas to a five-wicket win over India in a triangular ODI in Rajkot. SA reached the 186 target with eight balls remaining...
