Blast from the past: No can Ndou as Phillip fails against Mayweather
31 October 2021 - 18:38
Today in SA sports history: November 1
1996 — Lance Klusener hits an unbeaten 88 and Andrew Hudson 68, as the Proteas score 239/2 to beat Australia by eight wickets in Guwahati and maintain their unbeaten run in the three-nation tournament...
