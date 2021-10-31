Solskjaer offers perfect response to the doom-mongers

Manchester United manager is full of praise for his players after 3-0 win over Tottenham

A week can be an awfully long time in soccer as Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed on Saturday, with an impressive riposte to those who predicted his Old Trafford days were numbered.



Last weekend’s humiliating 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool produced a typically hysterical response from fans and media alike, but the Norwegian deflected the unwanted spotlight as his side crushed Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 six days later...